Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is the upcoming entertainer starring Karan Kundrra, Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda. The film, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film, which was premiered at the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India, is now all set to debut in theatres. Karan took to the micro-blogging platform and announced that Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will be releasing in theatres on March 8. Do Aur Do Pyaar: First Look Poster of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy- Starrer Out; Movie To Release on March 29!

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Release Date

(Photo Credits: X/@kkundrra)

