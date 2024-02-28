The makers have dropped the trailer for the upcoming social comedy film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely on February 27. The upcoming film features Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in leading roles. The film deals with India's obsession with fair skin and also the rigid dowry system. Ileana portrays a dark-skinned woman facing rejection until one family demands double the dowry. Randeep Hooda plays the role of a police inspector in the film. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures and Movie Tunnel Pictures, the film will hit theatres on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Karan Kundrra Announces Release Date of Upcoming Entertainer Co-Starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz (View Post).

Watch Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Here:

