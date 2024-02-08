Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has generated significant buzz among audiences. Reports indicate that advance bookings for this film are soaring, with expectations high for a strong opening day performance. According to Sacnilk Entertainment, the advance bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya are expected to surpass the Rs 1 crore mark in India, with current collections reaching Rs 97.15 lakh. The number of tickets sold so far is 44,463. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: CBFC Trims Sex Scene by 25 Percent in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Starrer - Reports.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking

*Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya First Day Advance Booking Report (Update 7/10) #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya https://t.co/Bt3kExWGE0* — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) February 8, 2024

