Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released on February 9, got off to a decent start. On its first day, the film has done a business of Rs 7.02 crore. The film is expected to capitalise on Valentine's week, and the numbers should witness growth soon. The movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah and is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances a Robot in His Upcoming Movie with Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

TBMAUJ Box Office Collection:

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya opens on expected lines on Day 1… The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros… Urban centres take lead… Day 2 [Sat] should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward… Fri ₹ 7.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/A3aWMc29Yk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2024

