Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Romcom Remains Steady, Earns Rs 117.96 Crore Globally

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie released in theatres on February 9.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's sci-fi rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), shows no signs of slowing down! Released on February 9, the film has maintained a steady pace at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs 117.69 crore worldwide within 13 days. The flick is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Chemistry' Is Reduced To Mere 'Coding'! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Update:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Amit Joshi Bollywood Jio Studios Kriti Sanon Maddock Films Shahid Kapoor Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 13 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Worldwide Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Collections
You might also like
Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics)
Bollywood

Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics)
-->
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's sci-fi rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), shows no signs of slowing down! Released on February 9, the film has maintained a steady pace at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs 117.69 crore worldwide within 13 days. The flick is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Chemistry' Is Reduced To Mere 'Coding'! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Update:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Amit Joshi Bollywood Jio Studios Kriti Sanon Maddock Films Shahid Kapoor Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 13 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Worldwide Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Collections
You might also like
Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics)
Bollywood

Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics)
Ranbir Kapoor and Baby Raha Twin in Blue at Jeh’s Birthday Bash! Check Out the Father–Daughter Duo’s Adorable Pics From the Party
Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Baby Raha Twin in Blue at Jeh’s Birthday Bash! Check Out the Father–Daughter Duo’s Adorable Pics From the Party
‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banana Chahti Hu!’ Says Ankita Lokhande As She Dances Her Heart Out With the Actress on Dance Deewane Show (Watch Video)
TV

‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banana Chahti Hu!’ Says Ankita Lokhande As She Dances Her Heart Out With the Actress on Dance Deewane Show (Watch Video)
Jeh Turns 3: From Ranbir Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, See Guests at Kareena Kapoor Khan–Saif Ali Khan’s Son’s Birthday Celebration (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Jeh Turns 3: From Ranbir Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, See Guests at Kareena Kapoor Khan–Saif Ali Khan’s Son’s Birthday Celebration (Watch Videos)
Google Trends Google Trends
Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake
200K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Napoli vs Barcelona
100K+ searches
Liverpool vs Luton Town
50K+ searches
Porto vs Arsenal
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot