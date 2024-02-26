Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is having a good run at the box office. The sci-fi romcom movie was released in the theatres on February 9 and maintained a steady pace, earning Rs 133.43 crore worldwide after completing 17 days. The movie's total collection in India now stands at Rs 78.83 crore. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah jointly direct Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Romcom Remains Steady, Earns Rs 117.96 Crore Globally.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection:

