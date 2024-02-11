Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is performing decently at the ticket window. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the leads, the romantic comedy, which was released in theatres on February 9, has managed to earn a total of Rs 20.20 crore globally in two days at the box office. The movie follows the journey of two people who fall in love despite the odds. Sanon plays the role of a robot in the flick. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Chemistry' Is Reduced To Mere 'Coding'! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)