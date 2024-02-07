Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is slated to hit screens on February 9. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, completed the censorship process on time, albeit with a reduction in a lovemaking scene. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has trimmed the intimate scene by 25 per cent, reducing its original length from 36 seconds to just 27 seconds. Additionally, CBFC has requested the team to substitute the term 'Daru' with Drink. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances a Robot in His Upcoming Movie with Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

