Get ready for a cinematic treat as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya gears up for a February 9, 2024 release. Adding to the excitement, the film's makers have teased a vibrant dance or title track featuring Shahid Kapoor, creating a buzz among fans. The anticipation is palpable as movie enthusiasts eagerly await the theatrical release, eager to witness the dynamic performances and captivating storyline promised by this upcoming Bollywood venture. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor Announces the Title of His Next With Kriti Sanon; Film To Release on February 9 (View Poster).

See Song Announcement Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)