Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, hit cinemas today, February 9. The story follows Aryan and SIFRA's blossoming love, but Aryan faces a dilemma when he discovers SIFRA is a humanoid robot. Fans flock to theatres, praising the duo's chemistry and the film's comedic and musical elements. Netizens are buzzing with their thoughts on the movie. Check what they have to say below! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy Receives Negative Response From Critics.

Perfect One-Time Watch

Watched #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya and it's a good watch. Concept is new and engaging, Comedy is on point. Definitely one time watch first sure 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wbycG02JmV — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) February 9, 2024

Shahid-Kriti’s Magical Chemistry - Go For It!

Shahid and Kriti's chemistry is the highlight of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya so go for it. pic.twitter.com/LKVg6PE9Jc — Sihani Lokhande (@Sihani5_) February 9, 2024

Kriti Sanon Steals The Show

Kriti Sanon was JUST PERFECT as Sifra. The body language the, modulations. JUST 🤌🏼💗 In the last 30 mins, SHE STOLE THE SHOW ❤️‍🔥#KritiSanon #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/mszzf6oKRO — 🤍🕊 (@MichelleMushtq) February 9, 2024

Valentine's Week Sorted!

The comedy, romance, the plot and the twist! For all the couple's your valentine's week is sorted! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya pic.twitter.com/FxQhaNxzrV — Prof. Sarita Sidh (@profsaritasidh) February 9, 2024

A Feel-Good Movie To Warm Your Heart!

Fall in love with #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya! It's a feel-good movie that warms the heart. 💖 pic.twitter.com/Tr9N2trQvd — Amrish Kumar (@theamrishkumar) February 9, 2024

Shahid And Kriti’s Chemistry Keeps Winning Hearts

Shahid and Kriti's chemistry in #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a revelation, captivating audiences with its authenticity and emotional depth. pic.twitter.com/1Ys3rbmCfX — 𝙍Ø𝘾𝘾Ø•ⓃⓌ (@iRocco9) February 9, 2024

Must Watch - Paisa Vassol Movie!

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya paisa vasool Bhar bhar k comedy hai. And the best is TBMAUJ to be continued.....#ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/J5yN4aYhe4 — Charlie3 (@Charlie_shahid3) February 9, 2024

