The expectations from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya were sky rocketing, especially after watching Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry in the film’s trailer and songs. Looks like it failed to live up to the expectations. Critics are not impressed with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and have labelled this sci-fi romantic comedy as a ‘confused mish-mash of genres’. Check out some of the reviews below shared by critics on Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Chemistry' Is Reduced To Mere 'Coding'!

Film Companion – The movie insists that it’s about the defiant feelings and conviction of Aryan (His future memoir is destined to be titled: The Robot Who Shagged Me). Every time you expect the screenplay to hold Aryan accountable for being a creepy guy with a fetish for compliant and mechanical soulmates, it turns him into a tortured hero.

The Indian Express – But, and this is the thing, this holds true only some of the times, because large tracts of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, a long-winded title of a film which feels even longer, is just such a confused mish-mash of genres, filled with tropey characters: sci-fi meets mushy romance meets loving Indian parivaar.

Hindustan Times – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science.

Koimoi – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has the lead stars delivering good performances. It makes you laugh sometimes but tests your patience a lot. There’s very little love story to enjoy amidst the cigarette talks, wedding drama, forced family jokes, and sexist remarks.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)