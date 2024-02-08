Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani & Others Arrive in Style (Watch Videos)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon dazzle at the star-studded screening, joined by other Bollywood celebs.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2024 10:16 PM IST

As Teri Baaton Mei n Aisa Uljha Jiya releases tomorrow, February 9, Shahid Kapoor, accompanied by wife Mira Rajput, and Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur, dazzled at the exclusive screening of their latest film. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and rumoured beau Chandni Bainz joined the starry affair. Witness the glitz and glamour as B-town celebs grace the red carpet for this much-anticipated event! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Film Expected to Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark on Opening Day in India – Reports.

Celebs At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Janhvi Kapoor Arrives In Style

The Sanon Sisters Kriti and Nupur

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon (Photo Credits: X)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 

Ishaan Khatter With Chandni Bainz and His Mother

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

S

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

