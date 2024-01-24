Get ready to swoon as the second song from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is here! Titled "Akhiyaan Gulaab," the track is a beautiful recreation of the popular song from the film Mitraz. Starring the lead actors, the song is a delightful blend of peppy beats and romantic undertones. The stunning visuals and captivating background music elevate the experience further. And let's not forget the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kriti, which culminates in a passionate kiss at the end of the song. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances a Robot in His Upcoming Movie with Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

Watch "Akhiyaan Gulaab" Song:

