Songs are considered to be the pathway to soothe any mood, and if someone is heartbroken this Valentine's Day, then no worries, we have a great solution. "Gallan" from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is ideal for soothing a broken heart. In the video, Shahid Kapoor is seen longing for Kriti Sanon's Sifra. He sees her so much that wherever he looks, he sees her, and in reality, when someone's heart breaks, we tend to do the same. The latest track is sung by Talwiinder and Mc Square. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Rom-Com Earns Rs 55.10 Crore Worldwide!.

Watch 'Gallan' Track Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)