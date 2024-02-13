Songs are considered to be the pathway to soothe any mood, and if someone is heartbroken this Valentine's Day, then no worries, we have a great solution. "Gallan" from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is ideal for soothing a broken heart. In the video, Shahid Kapoor is seen longing for Kriti Sanon's Sifra. He sees her so much that wherever he looks, he sees her, and in reality, when someone's heart breaks, we tend to do the same. The latest track is sung by Talwiinder and Mc Square. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Rom-Com Earns Rs 55.10 Crore Worldwide!.

Watch 'Gallan' Track Here: