The title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is sure to bring smiles to the audience, as it offers a fresh rendition of Singer Raghav's classic track of the same name. Featured in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film, this new version boasts enhanced beats, making it perfect for repeated listening. Additionally, the catchy hook step adds to its appeal. The song is beautifully crooned by Raghav, Asees Kaur, and Tanishk Bagchi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances a Robot in His Upcoming Movie with Kriti Sanon (Watch Video). Watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Track:

