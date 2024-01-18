Makers of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have finally dropped the trailer for the film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film's first track, "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan", received a lot of attention, and now makers have doubled up the excitement by releasing the trailer for the film. Many users took to their social media handles to share their thoughts regarding the trailer. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, and Varun Dhawan have also taken to their social media handles to react to the trailer. Mira Rajput shared the trailer on her stories and wrote, "Can't wait!! Aag laga do @kritisanon @shahidkapoor". On the other hand, Varun Dhawan took his Instagram stories and shared the trailer and wrote, "Looks like great fun this one @kritisanon @shahidkapoor". Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Chemistry Is Smokin’ Hot in This Human-Loves-Robot Romcom (Watch Video).

Mira Rajput on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan on His Instagram Stories:

Varun Dhawan on his Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

