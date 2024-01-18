Makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have dropped the awaited trailer for the movie. The first song of the movie is already going viral on the internet, and to spark up the excitement more, makers have dropped the highly exciting trailer for this romantic film. The trailer features Shahid flirting and romancing, with Kriti Sanon being unaware that she is a robot. Later, Dimple Kapadia could be seen indirectly informing Shahid that Kriti is actually a robot, leaving Shahid shocked. The trailer clearly gives viewers a hint of what the story would be and lets us get ready for a robotic love story. The movie is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is produced by Maddock Films. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hits the theatres on February 9, 2024. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Makers Tease Title Track From Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer, See Poster!

Check Out the Trailer for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Here:

