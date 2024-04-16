Choreographer Terence Lewis set social media ablaze with a recent post! The video features Lewis in striking poses reminiscent of iconic Italian sculptures, like Michelangelo's David, but with a sassy twist. Shirtless and almost nude, Lewis adds intrigue with a playful caption: "Something's cooking! Serving Italian with Spice shortly!!!" This provocative blend of classicism and contemporary flair sparked a firestorm of reactions online. Many compared Lewis' daring stunt to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Ranveer Singh Goes Nude for Mag Shoot! When The Star Went Buck Naked for Befikre (Watch Video).

Terence Lewis Almost Nude for Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

Fans Feel Lewis Is Copying Ranveer Singh

Terence Lewis Instagram

