Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God released in theatres today (Oct 25). Helmed by Indra Kumar, the fantasy comedy revolves around Sid playing the 'game of life' in heaven. Having said that, before its release, the movie was tangled in many controversies, but finally it's out for the audiences. Now, early reviews of Thank God are out and they look extremely positive. Fans are loving every bit of the flick. Check it out. Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt Set to Play the Game of Life with Sidharth Malhotra in the Film Set to be Released During Diwali (Watch Video).

'Non-stop Entertainment'

'Diwali Gift'

First Review #ThankGod ! On the whole, It is a 'leave-your-brains-behind-at-home' entertainer with its share of funny moments. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, then this movie is definitely for you. A Diwali Gift for Masses. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Omesh Banjare (@OmeshBanjare2) October 25, 2022

'Smashed'

#OneWordReview...# ThankGod: Smashed... Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ 4.5/5 Drama and Comedy with powerful massage… #ThankGod is a complete package of Entertainment 👏🤩… It's delivered very very wonderful diwali gift for audience with Non-stop entertainment 🤩🤩.. #ThankGodReview pic.twitter.com/z8Po9b8tXN — Harsh Patel (@PatelHa96233529) October 25, 2022

'Dhamaka'

'Wonderful'

What an engaging story and brilliant dialogues that you can't make your eyes off of the screen, #ThankGod is such a wonderful movie.@SidMalhotra — चंदू (@Chanduhuu) October 25, 2022

'Family Entertainer'

Watched #Thankgod rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ThankGodreview #AjayDevgn theatre housefull hain🔥#RakulPreet ❤️❤️#SiddharthMalhotra Good acting It's full family entertaining Poore pariwar ke saath log aa rahe hain Bumper opening on the way 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Housefull Housefull 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ApqqpEa6e — Mohammad aftab alam 🇮🇳 (@FilmCriticc) October 25, 2022

