Thank God is the upcoming movie starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Nora Fatehi would be seen making a special appearance in this film that’s set to hit the theatres during Diwali. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and it showcases Ajay as Chitragupt who is set to play the game of life with a commoner, essayed by Sidharth, who gets judged for all the sins he committed. The film helmed by Indra Kumar promises to be an entertaining ride. Sidharth Malhotra’s First Look From Thank God Out!

Watch The Trailer Of Thank God Below:

