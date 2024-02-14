Bollywood's power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, known for their frequent showers of praise on each other, made Valentine's Day truly special. The lovebirds opted for some adorable public displays of affection (PDA), sharing candid pictures on their respective social media accounts to express their love. While Karan expressed gratitude to Bipasha for her patience, the actress affectionately referred to him as her 'Valentine Forever.' Bipasha Basu Enjoys Her Sunday Filled With the Cuteness of Karan Singh Grover Holding Daughter Devi! (View Pic).

Karan Wishes Wife On Valentine's Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Bipasha Calls Karan her 'Valentine Forever'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)