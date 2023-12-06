The Archies is set to be premiered on Netflix on December 7. Ahead of its release, a special screening was hosted for which a host of B-town stars were seen in attendance, including Anshula Kapoor. Post watching the film at the premiere event, Anshula took to her Insta Story and posted a pic with sis Khushi Kapoor and lauded her performance in the coming-of-age musical. She even lauded director Zoya Akhtar’s work by stating that she has ‘created the most picturesque Riverdale’. Check out Anshula’s post below: Janhvi Kapoor Drops a Cute Pic With Sis Khushi Kapoor and Calls Her the ‘Sunshine of Cinema’ Ahead of The Archies Release.

Anshula Kapoor With Khushi Kapoor

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

The Archies Review

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

