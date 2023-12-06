The Archies is all set to drop on Netflix on December 7. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year as it will mark the acting debut of many star kids, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor among others. Ahead of the film’s premiere on the OTT platform, a star-studded screening was held for which Karan Johar was also seen in attendance. After watching The Archies, the filmmaker-producer took to Instagram and shared his review on this coming-of-age musical film. He wrote, “The production design, the cinematography, the choreography, the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories!” KJo also shared, “I felt young and wanted to be a friend to this magnificent 7 and go back in time where I spent hours reading this delicious comic series! The new kids on the block are fantastic…” The Archies: Anshula Kapoor Praises Khushi Kapoor’s Performance, Says ‘Zoya Akhtar Has Created the Most Picturesque Riverdale’.

The Archies Review By Karan Johar

