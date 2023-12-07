The Archies, currently streaming on Netflix, stars Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper. This coming-of-age musical drama also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. While the narrative of this Netflix film has received mixed reactions from critics, the performances of this star-studded cast, particularly Suhana, Agastya and Khushi, have been widely praised. Let’s take a look at what the critics have said about Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, The Archies. The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's Acting Debut is Visually-Pleasing Yet Surface-Level Dive Into Riverdale Tales.

The Indian Express – If I had to choose, I’d say Khushi has more verve than both Agastya and Suhana, but I will also say that the latter did grow on me: she has her father’s dimple, and she did manage the arched eyebrow, haughty-miss expression a few times. The other thing that the film gets right is in the way it looks, which isn’t a surprise coming from Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and co, whose production values are always top-notch.

NDTV Movies – Not for a moment do the three leads seem to be raw as actors. They deliver the goods with remarkable elan. No less impressive are the actors who complete the young cast that fleshes out Archie Comics characters with distinct individual traits without letting any of them sink into predictability.

Watch The Trailer Of The Archies Below:

India Today – Zoya and Reema have excellently guided the newcomer actors, resulting in compelling performances on screen. What aids their performances is that the characters never devolve into caricatures. Therefore, not one casting felt out of place. They fit the bill to the T.

Hindustan Times – Agastya Nanda puts in earnest work to make this Archie seem less unfeeling, but he is overshadowed by Vedang Raina (Reggie), who has a Ranveer Singh energy about him. Khushi Kapoor as Betty doesn’t feel overawed at all in her acting debut where she has to compete with the prima donna Veronica. Suhana Khan essays the latter with a careful balance of over-the-top and rich-kid confidence, at times even betraying the flair of her real-life father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Times Now – Suhana Khan is equal parts gutsy and glam. Khushi is convincing, natural, and crisp with her delivery. Agastya, as Archie, is simply fine and fabulous.

News18 – Given the subjects that Zoya was handling, Agastya fits perfectly in the look and feel of Archie. Suhana and Kushi as Veronica and Betty shoulder every scene with balance, allowing each other to take the spotlight when they need to shine.

