Agastya Nanda happily poses with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at The Archies big premiere, showing three generations of Bollywood talent in one frame. The picture went viral, capturing Agastya's happiness standing with the famous Bachchan family. It's a special moment that reminds us of the lasting impact this family has had on the film industry. This picture isn't just about the movie's excitement; it's also a celebration of the strong connections and talent that go beyond family in the movie world. The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, and Other Celebs Join Special Screening of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Starrer (Watch Videos).

Abhishek, Amitabh and Agastya At Premiere Of The Archies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

