Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was among the attendees who made their presence felt at The Archies screening in Mumbai. The Bachchans made it to the event as the Netflix film by Zoya Akhtar marks Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood. However, Jayaji was seen losing her cool when the paparazzi called out the Bachchan family members for photo together. "Chillao mat (don't shout)," she said to the paps. Check it out. Janhvi Kapoor Drops a Cute Pic With Sis Khushi Kapoor and Calls Her the ‘Sunshine of Cinema’ Ahead of The Archies Release.

Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry at Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tadka Bollywood (@tadka_bollywood_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)