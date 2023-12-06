Ahead of its Netflix release on December 7, the makers of The Archies hosted a special screening for Bollywood insiders, and it was a 'magical' affair. Netflix shared a photo dump from the movie night on Instagram featuring top celebrity stars like The Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and many more. The Archies is especially significant as it marks the Bollywood debuts of star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, and Other Celebs Join Special Screening of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Starrer (Watch Videos).

Inside Pics From The Archies Screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

