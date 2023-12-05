A special screening of The Archies took place on Tuesday, November 5, in Mumbai. For this grand event, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their sons AbRam and Aryan, along with daughter Suhana, attended. Apart from the Khans, the Bachchans, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, as well as Shweta Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabella Kaif, Orry, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita, Orry and Bobby Deol with his wife, were among other celebrities in attendance. Take a look at the pictures and videos from The Archies screening. The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan and Family Attend Film Premiere in Support of Daughter Suhana (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and His Family At The Premier:

Katrina and Isabella Kaif At The Premier::

Janhvi Kapoor At The Premier:

Bachchan Parivaar At The Premier:

Karan Johar, Mallika and Sister Amrita Arora At The Premier:

Bobby Deol and His Wife At The Premier:

Orry At The Premier:

