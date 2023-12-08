Much-anticipated film The Archies premiered on OTT on December 7, receiving appreciation from B-town stars like Hrithik Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's performances stood out among the esteemed cast. Later that evening, after a dinner at Zoya Akhtar’s, the crew, led by Suhana in a yellow ethnic suit, joyfully interacted with fans. Meanwhile, Agastya, sporting his Ghoomer sweatshirt and The Archies hat, departed with Navya Naveli Nanda and the rest of the film's cast. The Archies Review: Atlee Gives a Special Shout-Out to Suhana Khan’s Role in the Netflix Film, Labels Her Performance As ‘Beyond Amazing’.

Suhana Khan Leaving Zoya Akhtar's House:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Navya naveli Nanda Leaving Zoya Akhtar's House:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)