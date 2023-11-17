Infused with humor, drama, and intense emotions, The Great Indian Family narrates the story of Ved Vyas Tripathi, known as Bhajan Kumar (played by Vicky Kaushal), a devout Hindu man dealing with an identity crisis and personal dilemma upon discovering unexpected information about his roots and origin. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, alongside Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's YRF Film is Colourful Potpourri of Humour, Romance and Big Secrets (Watch Video).

How Can You Watch The Great Indian Family In OTT?

All you need is an Amazon Prime membership to watch The Great Indian Family on https://www.primevideo.com/. You can also download the Prime Video app on your mobile phone for convenient streaming on-the-go.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Great Indian Family:

