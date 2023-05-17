The Kerala Story is unstoppable at the ticket window! As the Adah Sharma-starrer has now become the second highest Hindi grosser of 2023, beating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's BO collections. In a span of twelve days, the Sudipto Sen directorial has managed to mint Rs 156.69 crore at the Indian box office. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

Top 5 Hindi Grossers of 2023:

