The Kerala Story is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Well, despite being tagged as a 'propaganda' movie, the Adah Sharma-starrer is performing extremely well at the ticket window. Case in point, the Sudipto Sen directorial has managed to earn Rs 171.72 crore in 14 days span in India. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

#TheKeralaStory is EXCELLENT in Week 2 [HIGHER than Week 1]… Should again post BIG NUMBERS in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr, Tue 9.65 cr, Wed 8.03 cr [updated], Thu 7 cr. Total: ₹ 171.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#TheKeralaStory… pic.twitter.com/peZpPWvHiD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2023

