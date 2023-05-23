Despite the controversies surrounding The Kerala Story, the film successfully released on May 5 and has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. On its third Monday in theatres, despite experiencing a significant drop, the film managed to surpass the Rs 200-crore mark. The total collection of The Kerala Story now stands at Rs 203.47 crore. On May 22, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 15.58 percent in the Hindi language. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

