Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story, is doing wonders at the box office. Despite many critics calling it a 'manipulative' film, it's now inching close to Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Well, as the Sudipto Sen directorial has managed to earn Rs 93.37 crore in eight days span. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

#TheKeralaStory commences Weekend 2 with A BANG… Hits DOUBLE DIGITS on [second] Fri… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr mark TODAY [second Sat]… Will emerge SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film [of 2023] in *Week 2* itself… [Week 2] Fri 12.23 cr. Total: ₹ 93.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/lta7dfnFOE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)