YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, known for making 'fact-check' and informative videos on YouTube, has released a new video that is going hot viral. The reason being, Dhruv's new video is about The Kerala Story, where he dissects many of the claims made by the film regarding its premise. In his video, the YouTuber argues, using data from government and international sources, that the film's claims about forced conversions of women in Kerala to Islam (including the alleged number '32,000') and trapping them into ISIS are exaggerated. He also presents the real-life case of three converted women from Kerala who joined ISIS, that supposedly inspired The Kerala Story, and how they are far cry from the 'victims' shown in the film. Watch the video and make your logical assumptions as to who is delivering the real 'facts'. The Kerala Story: Is Adah Sharma's Film Inspired by 'Caliphate'? All You Need to Know About Netflix Swedish Series That is Going Viral With This Claim.

Watch the Video below:

While You Are at It, Also Watch The News Minute's Video Also Fact-Checking on The Kerala Story:

