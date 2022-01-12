The makers of The Lady Killer have finally found the film's leading lady and is none other Bhumi Pednekar. As the actress has been roped opposite Arjun Kapoor for the thriller flick. Helmed by Ajay Bhal, this will be the first time Bhumi and Arjun will be seen together in one frame.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)