In the highly anticipated crime thriller drama, The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, the veil of mystery deepens with the release of its official trailer. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the unveiled footage promises a compelling yet chaotic narrative laden with gore and enigmatic twists. The trailer showcases Arjun and Bhumi in an intense romantic portrayal, hinting at the complexity of their characters' relationships. Arjun's character finds himself entangled in intricate webs of love upon his arrival in a new town for work, navigating multiple relationships simultaneously. Scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023, The Lady Killer sets the stage for an enthralling and suspenseful cinematic journey. The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar Are All Smiles As They Pose Together From The Sets Of The Film In Manali.