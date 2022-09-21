1979 hit Maula Jatt is getting a reboot with a screenplay by Bilal Lashari and lines by Nasir Adeeb. The big-budgeted Pakistani movie starsHamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Ali Azmat, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Humaima Malick and Faris Shafi are in major roles. Makers have dropped Mahira Khan's intense first look character poster. The Legend of Maula Jatt heads for a worldwide October 13 release. The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Remake of the 1979 Cult Classic To Release on October 13 (View Pic).

Check Out Mahira Khan’s Character Poster Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

