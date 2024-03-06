Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple, who have been together since 2019, are reportedly tying the knot this month. Now, a wedding invite of Pulkit and Kriti is going viral across social media platforms. The colourful card features a sketch of a couple relaxing and enjoying the view of the ocean, accompanied by some music, with their furry friends by their side. The invite message reads, ‘Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.’ Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Engaged? Actor-Couple Spotted Wearing Rings at Recent 'Fam Jam'! (View Pics).

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Invite

