Tiger 3 has released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. There are many who rushed to the theatres to watch first day first show of this film from the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, the film has received mixed response from critics. While some have lauded the performances, some have found the narrative weak. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Tiger 3 movie. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe.

Firstpost – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif submit themselves to the action of part three with full gusto. The film looks stylish, slick, but little overlong. Only if it had more thrills and tension and less talking.

Hindustan Times – After 1.5 hours, the spy saga feels a tad stretched and you wish it wraps up soon until the much-touted cameo by Shah Rukh Khan kicks in (as promised in Pathaan), and leaves everyone asking for more.

The Quint – Tiger 3 is one of those films that didn’t need to have relied on pure action – the love story between Tiger and Zoya is the Tiger franchise’s main attraction. Instead, Tiger 3 focuses on a heady mix of a saviour complex and exposition.

Times of India – The narrative is packed with constant thrills, and plot twists, many of them predictable but snackable too. Emraan Hashmi shines as the ruthless antagonist, Aatish, despite a very cliched characterisation that lacks conviction.

India Today – Despite an over crowded spy universe, Tiger manages to hold his own ground. Salman Khan fans won’t be disappointed, but someone give Katrina Kaif a Zoya series pronto!

DNA – The action set pieces are spectacular, the action well choreographed, and the stunts are sometimes jaw-dropping. It makes some entertaining viewing. But the story is another matter.

