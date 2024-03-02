Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are sharing screen space in the upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On the latter’s birthday today, Akshay not only shared a BTS video from Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial, but even penned a heartfelt note for him. He wrote, “Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein (Friend, there is a different joy in having fun with you. On your birthday, I wish that all the doors of life open up for you on their own). You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever. @iTIGERSHROFF.” Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Abs-Flaunting Shirtless Pics of the Fitness Freak That Are Wow!

Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Post For Tiger Shroff

Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever. @iTIGERSHROFF 🤗 pic.twitter.com/TGud8sYv2K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2024

