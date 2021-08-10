Tiger Shroff’s Song Vande Mataram is out ahead of the 2021 Independence Day and the actor surprises us with his soothing vocals that make for a compelling patriotic number, to say the least. Baaghi star's terrific dance moves with a tribute to the Indian tricolour somehow brings the sense of belongingness for mother India and the music video is an absolute treat to watch.

Watch Tiger Shroff’s Song Vande Mataram

