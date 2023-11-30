YRF's ambitious expansion of the spy-verse with Tiger vs Pathaan, promising the much-anticipated face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will reportedly get delayed. While the fans are excited to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan once again sharing screen together, reports confirm a delay in the production of Tiger vs Pathaan. As per reports, the mega-starrer, originally poised to commence filming sooner, is now set to go on floors in 2025, with its release rescheduled for 2026. Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan - All You Need to Know About YRF Spy Universe's Upcoming Films Starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan!

Tiger vs Pathaan Release Update

