Excitement mounts as a new update emerges on the long-awaited crossover film, Tiger vs Pathaan, featuring Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. This YRF Films' big-budget production, which pits the iconic characters against each other, has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since speculations arose. Now, according to reports, the wait is almost over, as the two superstars have reportedly confirmed their dates for an April shoot schedule. An insider revealed to Zoom TV, "SRK and Salman have locked in their dates. It seems highly likely that filming will commence no later than April". Tiger vs Pathaan NOT Shelved? Siddharth Anand Will Leave You Optimistic About Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Starrer (Watch Video).

Tiger vs Pathaan to Kickstart in April 2024?

Get ready for a cinematic treat! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to start filming 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' in April 2024, bringing the excitement to new heights for their fans. Stay tuned for the magic these two iconic stars will create on the big screen.#zoomtv #exclusive… pic.twitter.com/C0hAUvhPe8 — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) February 19, 2024

