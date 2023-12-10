Triptii Dimri, is currently India's National Crush after making a mark in her current movie Animal, has not only won hearts with her talent but also with her delightful confessions. In a recent viral video, Triptii charmingly revealed her enduring crush on none other than Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan since she was a mere five years old. Triptii's captivating innocence and acting prowess in her recent film have further elevated her presence, garnering widespread adoration. Amidst this acclaim, her sincere admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, particularly citing his film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa as her favorite. Tripti Dimri Goes 'Nude' Underneath the Blanket in These Ultra Sexy Clicks Posted on Instagram!.

Triptii Dimri Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her Childhood Crush:

#TriptiDimri - " #ShahRuhKhan has been my first crush since I was 5 years old, I wanted to marry him one day. I have been a huge SRK fan, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is my favourite film. pic.twitter.com/Tzh2tTmaEh — 𝙍𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙎𝙃 (@SRKianRupesh05) December 10, 2023

