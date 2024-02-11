(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Two Years Of Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Flaunts Abs in Latest Insta Post!
Siddhant celebrates the two-year anniversary of Gehraiyaan on Insta, sharing monochrome pictures with Deepika and Ananya.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2024 06:00 PM IST