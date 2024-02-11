As Gehraiyaan commemorates its two-year milestone, Siddhant took to his Instagram account to share a couple of monochrome behind-the-scenes moments with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and other film crew members. In one picture, he is seen displaying his chiselled physique while carrying a surfboard, and in another, he is pictured with co-star Ananya. Not only did he share images, but he also posted short videos, captioning them as "2 years of Gehraiyaan, seems like a lifetime ago" with heart and hug emojis. Orry also commented on the post. Siddhant Chaturvedi Works Out in Gym With Cats! Gehraiyaan Actor Shares Adorable Pics From Fitness Sesh.

Siddharth's IG Post: