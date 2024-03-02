Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Pritam and Monaly Thakur have arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations. These eminent singers posed together for the paparazzi present outside the airport. Neeti even confirmed that she would be performing with Pritam on the third day of the event and expressed her excitement about it. Rihanna Leaves Jamnagar After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash; RiRi Says, ‘Loved It Here’ (Watch Video).

Bollywood Singers-Musicians In Jamnagar

#WATCH | Singer Neeti Mohan says "Just landed in Jamnagar. I am very excited to be here because I feel the wedding festivities have started and the world is here. I am performing here with Pritam Da tomorrow. Looking forward to it..." pic.twitter.com/iPPEmXsC1L — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)