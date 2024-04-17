The upcoming movie Ulajh features Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots. The teaser of this patriotic thriller reveals her caught up in a risky personal plot while stationed far from home. It gives a glimpse into the intense world of Indian Foreign Services, where she faces ‘lies, deceit and betrayals’. Uljah, featuring Janhvi in a never-seen-before avatar alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, is slated to release in theatres on July 5. Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Ulajh Shoot, Drops BTS Pics and Pens Long Note on Insta!

Watch The Teaser Of Ulajh Movie Below:

