In a Instagram video, Urfi Javed sparked curiosity by showcasing a mock arrest by the "fashion police," revealing her collaboration with a new jeans brand. The actress, playfully detained for her "fierce fashion game," clarified the fun clip's purpose. Announcing her collection launch, Urfi shared her enthusiasm, teasing "FREAKIN’ UORFICATION." The playful yet strategic post captivated fans, promoting her brand collaboration while humorously addressing her "arrest" by the fashion authorities, generating excitement for her upcoming fashion line. Uorfi Javed Arrested? Video of Police Officials Taking the Fashion Influencer Into Custody Goes Viral – WATCH.

See Uorfi Javed's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

