In a bold fashion move, Uorfi Javed, renowned for her avant-garde style, donned an upside-down heart-shaped dress, sparking a viral sensation on social media. The unconventional outfit, exuding creativity, caught the eye of many enthusiasts. However, she playfully teased her sister Dolly Javed to pose with her and tried to pull her coat to expose her body. Uorfi's sister got visibly upset with her behavior and covered fixed her coat within seconds. Uorfi Javed Takes a Sly Dig at Former Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Over His FIR.

Check Uorfi Javed And Her Sister's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)